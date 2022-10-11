Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh, who has given back-to-back melodious tracks, has a massive fanbase. Over the years, the Kesariya singer has sung in many big projects and showed his talent, and has given some unforgettable songs, including Dil Sambhal Zara, Tum Hi Ho, and others. Arijit Singh had become the most streamed Indian artist and the most followed Asian soloist according to Spotify list in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Now, in a recently shared Spotify list, we got our hands on the most followed artists worldwide.

It’s celebration time for the Indian music industry as Arijit has made it into the most followed artist list on Spotify among global artists. For the unversed, Arijit has a massive fanbase who follow him on his every social media handle.

A few hours back, we got our hands on the recently released list by Spotify, which has the top 10 names of the most followed artist across the globe, and there, our Indian pride, Arijit Singh’s name was at 7th position, beating Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and BTS. Apart from them, Ed Sheeran, tops the list by being in 1st position, followed by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Drake, Justin Beiber, and Eminem, are also there.

As soon as the list was released on Reddit, a group of internet users lauded Arijit Singh for acquiring a place among the global artists, while a few other people shared their different opinion. One of them wrote, “The indian music listerner’s are divided in jiosavvn , ganna , spotify and wynk so it took that long .And spotify is not even the most used it’s ganna.” Another one commented, “Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift are top 2 artist in streaming daily worldwide. It’s all about algorithm.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think Arijit Singh is well deserved? Let us know in the comments!

