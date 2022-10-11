South megastar couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen chemistry has been lauded by the audience every time. But it’s not only on-screen, the duo also shares a beautiful bond off-screen as well and there have been many speculations about the duo allegedly dating each other. Even though neither of them has ever accepted or denied the fact, Rashmika and Vijay’s public appearances have always hinted at something else.

However, there were some rumours rife that Vijay and Rashmika went their separated ways and are only friends now. But their recent alleged Maldives trip together is saying differently. Do you know what did the magic? Scroll below to know!

As per a report in ETimes, Vijay Deverakonda found peace in Rashmika Mandanna’s arms when his film Liger failed disastrously at the box office. Apparently, post-Liger’s failure, Rashmika was the one who consoled her Dear Comrade co-star, and they found their lost love back.

While receiving SIIMA awards, Vijay Deverakonda got emotional and shared his opinion about failures and successes. Talking about it, he said, “We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you.”

Well, it seems Vijay Deverakonda has been doing much better as he has jetted off to the Maldives beach with his alleged girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna. And we hope they don’t deny their relationship anymore as the love is clearly visible. What do you think? Let us know!

