Once, an Indian college put up a banner to welcome their students with Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone’s faces on it. Both the former p*rn stars grew to immense fame because of their work. The latter has even ventured into Bollywood and has appeared in a few movies.

Both of them have also opened up about their time when they worked in the adult film industry. Khalifa has said that she is ashamed of it and that being a p*rn star was the worst time of her life. While the Ragini MMS 2 actress embraced her past but wouldn’t venture into it again.

Coming back to the point, once back in 2016, a photo of a banner from Sree Narayana Polytechnic College in Kerala went viral. The reason behind it was that the banner, which was put up to welcome freshers, featured photos of Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone. The two women dressed in traditional clothes and had their hands folded to greet the students.

Johnny Sins, Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone welcome you to a Polytechnic College in #Kerala. https://t.co/afDseoVoZF pic.twitter.com/KAMJGgbcHQ — r/India on Reddit 🇮🇳 (@redditindia) September 14, 2016

Besides Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone, another banner featured a photo of another famous p*rn star, Johnny Sins. Back when the photos went viral, several people reacted to them and found this hilarious. The banner reads “Welcome Freshers” in Malayalam. We wonder if those who made it knew what they were doing.

Meanwhile, after leaving the p*rn industry, Mia and Sunny have found new professions. Besides working in Bollywood movies, the Raees actress is known for her charity work. She has even made it to BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women.

Just like Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa has also appeared in small films. The former adult film star also speaks up about social issues. Previously, the actress raised her voice on the farmer’s protests in India.

