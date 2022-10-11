The never-ending saga of trouble continues for Adipurush! The film is under fire ever since its teaser has been unveiled. Be it shoddy VFX work, failed attempt at using motion capture technology or the fake-looking body of Prabhas, netizens are not leaving a single opportunity to bash this Om Raut directorial. Now, the latest is about getting served legal notices and below is all you need to know.

Apart from the technical blunder, the film is getting heavily criticized for hurting religious sentiments. Some people claim that the makers are doing ‘Islamisation’ by showing Hanuman with a full beard without a moustache and keeping Saif Ali Khan‘s look similar to Mughal rulers. The latest notice faced by the team too is now for allegedly insulting the Hindu religion.

As per the latest report in Tracktollywood.com, the entire team of Adipurush has been slapped with a legal notice. After the teaser was unveiled, some people felt that the film was hurting their religious sentiments and knocked on the door of the Delhi High Court. Now, legal notices for criminal action have been sent to director Om Raut, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar over allegedly insulting the religion.

The notice to the Adipurush team has been served by the High Court advocate Ashish Rai and they are yet to respond to it.

Meanwhile, recently Om Raut came out defending the portrayal and his creative choice over the criticism of Saif’s look. Reacting to the film’s heavy trolling over Saif’s portrayal of Raavan, the director told Aaj Tak: “Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan looks like in today’s time. This is not a film or a project for us.”

