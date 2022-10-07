Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prabhas is facing backlash from everywhere. No one in dreams would have imagined that one of the most-awaited Indian films will go down as the most criticized Indian film in recent times, that too before the release. Now, veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to trolls and criticism of Raut’s magnum opus.

For the unversed, the teaser of the film was unveiled in Ayodhya in a mega event. Ever since the teaser is out on YouTube, it is going through merciless trolling. VFX work, Prabhas’ fake-looking body and Saif Ali Khan’s look are some of the points on which netizens are calling out the makers and playing with their sentiments.

Some are even claiming that Adipurush is an attempt by Bollywood to degrade the reputation of the Bahubali actor. While talking about the same to a Telugu news channel, Ram Gopal Varma said, “I have never heard a bigger joke in my life,” as quoted by Tollywood.net. He further reacted to criticism of the film over the looks of the characters, especially Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

Ram Gopal Varma added, “We have an idea that how Rama looks. When Adipurush is different from our idea, many are making criticism. To be honest I don’t like Saif Ali Khan’s look as Ravan. Because since my childhood I used to see SV Ranaga Rao as Ravanasura. Ravan had long hair, majestic look. When I saw Saif Ali Khan, I was a bit sad. In a democratic country, everyone has rights to do anything. If you don’t like movie, don’t watch, if like watch it. Moreover, in the form of troll, the freedom of others should not be taken away.”

Do you agree with Ram Gopal Varma’s thoughts? Share with us through comments.

