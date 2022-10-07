There has been a lot of rage created over the Adipurush teaser featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The Om Raut directorial is being criticized over its VFX and alleged Islamisation of the Ramayana. Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from the epic drama had previously criticized the promo, now it is Sunil Lahri aka Laxman who has expressed his disappointment. Scroll below for all the details.

Adipurush stars Prabhas in the role of Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Yesterday, animation studio Vanarsena Studios even accused T-Series of blatantly copying their creative of Raghava and recreating it without providing any due credits. On the other hand, viewers feel Raavan looks more like a Mughal emperor than how he’s supposed to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunil Lahri in a conversation with DNA reacted to Adipurush and said, “Definitely it (VFX) was difficult to digest that. See, at that time (during Ramayan) we were new to technology, we tried to achieve the best with our maximum efforts. That’s why people still appreciated it even 35 years after of its release. The young generation doesn’t feel that the show had ‘cartoonish’ (effects), or made a mockery out of that.”

Sunil Lahri also accused Om Raut and team of doing lazy work. He added, “Agar iss tarah ki technology rahi hoti… toh ho sakta hai (Ramanand) Sagar Saab kuch aur banate, aur aacha banate. I do believe that even though we have evolved in VFX, the visual feat Sagar Saab has achieved, will be difficult to repeat it.” Sunil further added, “Phele sab manual kaam hota tha, aaj sab presets hai and they stick to that. Woh effort hi nahi karna chahte. Even though we used to in green screen and blue screen, we used to look after each and every detail, and we put in the same amount of hard work.”

We wonder if the Adipurush makers will react to Sunil Lahri or the massive disappointment expressed by the audience.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Demanded 5 Crore To Star Opposite Prabhas, Was Replaced By Shraddha Kapoor & Sources Said “Which B’wood Producer Pays Her That Kind Of Money?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram