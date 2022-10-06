Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer's Full Music Album Out Now!

With super hit blockbuster tracks like Kesariya, Deva Deva, Dance Ka Bhoot and Rasiya already topping the charts, the full album with more musical treats from Brahmastra for fans is now available!

After making the biggest record-breaking global blockbuster of the year, the makers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva along with Sony Music India have released the entire music album of the film today! The songs of the movie have been loved by audiences across the globe breaking records on music charts!

With mega hit songs like Kesariya, Rasiya, Deva Deva, and Dance Ka Bhoot, the album features many other melodious tracks which will now be available for audiences across the globe. With lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Pritam, this album is all set to give a mellifluous treat to the listeners with many more soulful and unreleased songs from Brahmastra.

On the release of the Brahmastra album, composer Pritam Chakraborty said, “I am overwhelmed by the response the audience showered for Kesariya, Rasiya, Deva Deva and Dance Ka Bhoot. I have had a longstanding association with Sony Music and am proud to launch this album with them.”

Link : http://SMI.lnk.to/Brahmastra

Director Ayan Mukerji speaks on the special launch, “Truly grateful and thankful to all the love and support Brahmastra has received since the beginning from audiences all over the world, especially for our music! I am very happy to have the entire album out during this very festive time of celebration and looking forward to the response to the new tracks!”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the album, Ranbir Kapoor said, “The response to the film and the music by global audiences has been truly overwhelming and the album launching during this festive season has added an even more celebratory touch! I hope that fans will love the new tracks from Brahmastra just as much as they loved our other songs and the movie.”

“Working on this movie has been an amazing experience, and I have a unique and emotional connection with each song in the album,” said Alia Bhatt. “So far, every song in the movie has deeply connected with audiences, and I’m just glad the entire album is out now for all the music lovers across the globe.”

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

