In the last few years, filmaking has turned ambitious and expensive. In fact, in the last few years, various industries have delivered many high-budget myth meets superhero worlds with world-class VFX. Another pan-India film is being added to the same list – Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

The teaser of the superhero film has been dropped, and from the word go, it seems like a matrimony alliance between Kalki 2898 and Brahmastra. And Teja Sajja leads the legitimate child of Kalki and Brahmastra’s worlds!

However, as soon as the first frame of Mirai teaser appears strikingly similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama, narrating a tale in Kalki or doing the same in Brahmastra, I have a very legit question – are we about to witness a new, original vision, or simply another piece of the ever-expanding, increasingly coagulated Universe adding more superhero worlds to it, populating the galaxy!

The 2-minute 20-second teaser offers everything that is needed for a grand-scale superhero film – heavy VFX-heavy, a mythological event from the past leading to the birth of a superhero in the future. Teja Sajja still looks as promising as he looked in HanuMan, but I am still not sure if this will roll out properly!

There is even a shot of Shriya Saran looking somewhat very similar to Deepika Padukone‘s Kalki 2898 AD, not in appearance or costumes, but with the placement of her character! However, the scale of this film is undeniably huge!

The effort in Mirai is visible through its teaser, and despite all the comparisons, Manchu Manoj, Teja Sajja, and Jagapathi Babu made a clear impact in a story that lays its foundation in another mytho-meets-history story picked from the roots of India! The background music is quite impactful even in this tease, making sure that the film looks monumental at every point in time!

The only thing I am not sure is if this heavy Deja Vu would help the film break the mould of the mythos meets superhero stories streak. Hopefully, it does not end up being just another rehash version of the Chosen One fighting an ancient evil with his futuristic superhero powers narrative we’ve been fed.

But hope is still intact because that clearly is the blueprint of every superhero story, from Harry Potter and Thor in the West to Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD here! In fact, I would really wish Indian Cinema could set aside its business models and align all these superhero worlds, distinctly different yet so similar to each other. Let them belong in the same Universe together and cross paths at some point in time!

Brahmastra’s Ranbir Kapoor meeting Kalki 2898 AD’s Prabhas and Mirai’s Manchu Manoj and Teja Sajja—what a great possibility to explore in some imaginary Universe, because in reality, it is not even a distant dream with different producers and money-making models!

Check out the teaser here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhal Kapat Teaser Review: Shreya Pilgaonkar Is Playing Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo In Khakee – No Ma’am That’s Not How You Play Chor-Police!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News