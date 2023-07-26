Brahmastra was 2022’s biggest film and franchise starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was an experience for cine-goers in the country and something we’ve never seen before. The film had Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, and the makers teased the character ‘Dev’ without revealing the face of the actor, and if the speculations are to be believed, three leading men in Bollywood are approached for the role, including Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. We reimagined these actors using AI, and the results will leave you speechless!

Mounted on a huge scale, Brahmastra’s exact budget is yet to be known but it is reported that around 500 crores have been spent as an investment for the first two parts. It managed to earn over 430 crores gross at the global box office. While there is no official announcement about who’ll play Dev in the upcoming film, we take you through our re-imagination of the same.

Hrithik Roshan –

We have seen Hrithik Roshan playing all sorts of roles in Hindi cinema over the years, and while we love his royal avatars, he’ll totally nail playing ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra 2. The rumours around him playing the character in the film is very strong, and we can’t wait to see him melt his fans on-screen with yet again spine-chilling character. His reimagined AI look will make your heart skip a beat; brace yourself already!

Ranveer Singh –

After watching the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, everyone believed that Ranveer Singh was teased as Dev for Brahmastra 2. However, there is still no confirmation about the same, and while he nailed playing Khilji in Padmaavat and Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, we totally feel Ranveer would ace the character like absolutely no one else in the business.

John Abraham –

John Abraham’s potentially the best candidate to play the character of ‘Dev’ for Brahmastra 2, and we’re living for his vivacious energy on-screen. Whenever he comes on-screen, his fans welcome him with loud SEETIS, and his AI character will give you goosebumps.

It’s difficult to choose between the three; all of them look super hot, and their physique will make you go weak in the knees the moment you see them on the silver screen.

Who do you think will fit the best to play Dev in Brahmastra 2? Tell us in the space below.

