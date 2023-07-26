Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is one of the biggest Bollywood films in recent times. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the rom-com releases this Friday. It marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director.

Trade Guru Taran Adarsh agrees. “RARKPK is an important film for KJo as well as the principal stars of the film – Ranveer and Alia. KJo returns to direction after seven years. Naturally, the expectations are humongous. This time, in fact, for the first time, he teams up with Ranveer Singh. Additionally, it’s a very important film for Ranveer since he is going through a rough patch professionally. Everyone is awaiting the BO outcome of this one. Alia is, without a doubt, amongst the top names today. She has had a string of successful films, but her film with KJo makes it special. The film needs to meet massive expectations in terms of content and also deliver numbers. The plus here is that there’s a dearth of a well-made Hindi film in the market. I am sure the film will open in double digits, and the weekend will see substantial growth. Word of mouth will be the deciding factor eventually. The music, as well as the trailer, were much appreciated. The BO outcome is keenly awaited.”

Maharashtra’s exhibitor Akshaye Rathi agrees with Taran Adarsh. “The biggest USP of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is that it is a Karan Johar film. The man is a brand with a huge fan following. There is no doubt he is an extremely entertaining storyteller who knows how to enthral audiences. I’m pretty sure it will get a great opening and sustain well with word f mouth. I am looking at an opening day collection of 10 crores and more, which given the current scenario, plus Barbie and Oppenheimer doing so well, is a very good number. It may go to 12 or 14 crores on Day 1; who knows? But great prospects at the boxoffice for sure.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels this film is crucial for the whole trade. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani holds significant importance for us, underscored by the urgent need for its success at the box office. Karan Johar, renowned for his splendid record in crafting grandiose family films, showcases his mastery once again in this anticipated project. The music is outstanding, and the vibrant, grandiose picturization of the songs is truly spectacular. The illustrious ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, among others, infuses a larger-than-life aura into the film. With family films currently setting the trend and doing well at the box office, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for RARKPK. The advance bookings are already showing promising signs, and I anticipate a double-digit opening for the film. The ensuing word-of-mouth is likely to ensure a prosperous first weekend for this potential blockbuster.”

Producer and trade expert Girish Johar concludes, “RARKPK is very keenly awaited film and coming from Dharma Productions, it’s a sure-shot commercial entertainer that the family audiences are looking for. The scale is grand, visuals are rich, and Ranveer and Alia are simply looking great together. It has a huge ensemble cast making it a prolific watch. Karan’s directorial is always keenly awaited, which makes this more special, and pretty confident that RARKPK will meet audiences’ expectations. Box office is very volatile these days .I will peg its start to a double-digit range, and it can definitely increase depending upon the audience’s expectations are being matched or not. With this, it can build upon much further for a flying start at the box office.”

