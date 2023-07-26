Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been high on pre-release buzz. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan amongst others in pivotal roles, the film marks the return of Karan Johar as the director. Advance booking for the romantic flick began on Monday and below are all the updates so far!

The trailer was received well by the masses along with songs like ‘What Jhumka?’ And ‘Tum Kya Mile’ turning top favourite amongst playlists all across the nation. The film is the solo release this Friday. So apart from minimal competition from Barbie and Oppenheimer, there’s nothing to worry about.

As per Box Office Worldwide, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sold 13,000 tickets in national chains on Monday. The following day, there was a further improvement, with the pre-booking sales rising to 16,800 from three national cinema chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis (update till 11 PM last night). Given that the film stars big names like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it surely needs to pace up to witness better numbers at the box office.

Predictions suggest that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will end up selling around 80,000-90,000 tickets by Thursday night, which will set for a good start at the ticket windows. Hopes are high from this Karan Johar directorial and only time will tell if turns out to be another victory for Bollywood.

RARKPK also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly amongst others. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

