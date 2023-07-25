Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way and has miles to go before he sleeps. We all remember him from the olden days when he was in Roadies. But the man has built up a serious catalog over the years and has proved that independent success can still prevail in Bollywood. But his humble success comes from humble beginnings. The superstar has explained how once he approached Karan Johar but was informed by his office that they only work with stars and not with the likes of himself.

Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donar’ which was an instant hit. From there he was a key player in the game. As per NDTV, in a 2015 book written by the actor titled ‘Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood’, he takes us on a vivid journey of how he became who he is and what all he had to deal with. Let’s take a look at what he wrote about Karan Johar, the producer every actor wants to work with.

Ayushmann Khurrana writes, “Karan gave me the landline number to his office when I met him. I should have taken a hint there and then. But I was so excited! I even planned exactly when I would make the call: sometime around 11:30 am, so he’d be done with breakfast and available to talk. The next day I dialled the number they’d given me. They said Karan wasn’t in office. The day after that I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly ‘We only work with stars, and can’t work with you.”

This was indeed a reality check for Ayushmann Khurrana. But for him, the best was yet to come. Fast forward to 2018, Khurrana’s success was loud enough to catch Johar’s attention who eventually invited him to his show ‘Koffee With Karan‘. Being the bold personality that he is, he called out Johar and Dharma Productions for stalling him all those years ago.

Johar promptly replied, “I gave you the right number. That was very sweet of me! I must’ve thought that you have potential.” This comment comes after Khurrana had stunned the world with his acting in the epic film ‘Andhadhun’ alongside Radhika Apte and Tabu.

