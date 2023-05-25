You’re either a tea or a coffee person, and there’s now in between. And while we love the concept of coffee here, most Indian households still run on tea, and their morning is incomplete without that. Today, we will talk about an Indian tea brand that is not only dominating the market here in the country but also making a name for itself worldwide. We’re talking about VAHDAM India, which is a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ hamper and has fans worldwide, including names like – Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others. Scroll below to read about the brand.

The homegrown brand is economically sustainable and is especially nurtured by farmers with love and passion. Their teas are garden-fresh, high-quality and will make you feel at home from the first sip. Now, we Indians are pretty popular in tea production, and Assam is the country’s largest tea-producing state, and all the VAHDAM teas are produced in Assam and Darjeeling.

Now I won’t lie, but the first time I noticed VAHDAM India was when Karan Johar presented his lavish ‘Koffee With Karan’ hamper, and ever since then, I wanted to try it. And once you try it, there’s no going back, you’ll not like any other brands in the market and within no time, you’ll get hooked to it.

There are so many options to choose from on their site, and you’ll honestly get confused. But I can assure you that whatever you pick, you’ll not be disappointed. Let’s take a look at the wide variety of teas that the brand has to offer –

Loose Leaf Teas –

Black Teas: Classic English Breakfast Black Tea, Earl Grey Black Tea, Daily Darjeeling Black Tea, Daily Assam Black Tea, Assam Exotic Second Flush Black Tea, Western Himalayan Kangra Spring Black Tea, Himalayan Breakfast Black Tea, Blooming Rose Black Tea, Hibiscus Rush Black Tea and others.

Green Teas: Himalayan Green Tea, Earl Grey Green Tea, Himalayan Pearls Green Tea, Sweet Himalayan Green Tea, Blue Mountain Nilgiri Green Tea, Chamomile Mint Citrus Green Tea, Ginger Mint Green Tea, Mint Melody Green Tea, Green Tea Masala Chai, Ayurvedic Rose Herbal Green Tea, Chamomile Green Tea, Lemon Ginger Green Tea, Tulsi Basil Green Tea.

Chai Teas: Indian Original Masala Chai Tea, Double Spice Masala Chai Tea, Cardamom Masala Chai Tea, Sweet Cinnamon Masala Chai Tea, Saffron Premium Masala Chai Tea, Vanilla Spiced Masala Chai Tea, Kashmiri Kahwa Masala Chai Tea, Assam Masala Spice Chai Tea, Maharani Chai Spiced Oolong Tea, Ginger Masala Chai Tea and others.

White Teas: Imperial Himalayan White Tea, Blue Mountain Nilgiri White Tea, Diamond Moonlight Darjeeling White Tea, Silver Needle Sparkle White Tea, Darjeeling Pearl Organic White Tea and others.

Herbal Teas: Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea, Turmeric Spiced Herbal Tea, Citrus Ginger Herbal Tea, Turmeric Ashwagandha Herbal Tea, Turmeric Saffron Herbal Tea, Turmeric Herbal Pepper Tea, Chocolate Vanilla Herbal Tea, Turmeric Moringa Herbal Tea, Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea, Turmeric Chamomile Herbal Tea, Turmeric Herbal Fennel Tea and others.

All these teas are also available in tea bags, and you can order them online from their official website. VAHDAM India also offers a wide variety of Matcha, Chai Lattes, Elixirs, Turmeric Lattes, and Iced Teas which come in different quantities to choose from.

All their teas are priced in a decent range, and their quality speaks for itself. It’s not just us going gaga over VAHDAM India, but Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ellen DeGeneres love the brand and consume their teas in their respective homes.

And I almost forgot to mention that the brand also offers tea-ware, so if you’re obsessed with mugs, tumblers, bottles, and teapots, go check out their site right this second.

