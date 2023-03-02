Summers are around the corner and the sun is only going to get brutal and scorchy. And while it’s important to use sunscreens everyday, there’s still plenty of people who think that it is only supposed to be used when you’re stepping out in the sun. Sorry to break the myth but you’re supposed to use sunscreen on a rainy day, cloudy day, and also if you aren’t stepping out of your house. And amid so much variety in the market, we tend to try so many brands and still do not get the one which would give us full satisfaction. What if I tell you that we’ve got a SPF brand which is a one-stop answer to all your skin concerns and they’ve products for everyone despite your skin type. It’s SunScoop y’all!

A lot of people only use a pea size amount for sunscreen whereas you should always follow a two-finger rule while applying SPF on the face. And guess what, your body is as important as your face so never ever step out in the sun without wearing sunscreen on the body as well. Or at least the parts that are directly exposed to the sun.

Now, let’s talk about the brand SunScoop and why we love it so much. The brand is owned by Innovist group which is a renowned name in the lifestyle industry with brands like Bare Anatomy and Chemist At Play under the banner.

SunScoop has over 3 variants in sunscreens, take a look at it below:

Glow Sunscreen SPF 60 –

This is the star product in the entire range and absolutely stood out for me. I’ve been using it everyday and it’s a tinted sunscreen that comes in 60 SPF and also contains Zinc Oxide that helps us save our skin from UVA & UVB rays. This comes in a cream based luminous formula which glides like butter on the face without leaving any whitecast or oiliness. The brand has used some of the great ingredients like Licorice extract, Vitamin E and Monoi oil. It is priced at Rs 645 for 45 grams and honestly one of the best sunscreen brands I’ve ever tried.

Invisible Sunscreen SPF 40 –

This is yet another product from the brand that I’ve been fangirling over. This sunscreen comes in an ultralight gel formula and blends on the face like a dream. I’ve been using it for over a month and the results are truly surprising. And guess what, you can also use it as a primer under the makeup and it works very well beneath it. It also has the same ingredients with an added Argan oil quality and is priced at Rs 675 for 45 grams which according to me is a steal deal!

Invisible Body Sunscreen SPF 60 –

I’m someone who doesn’t like applying sunscreen in cream formula on the body, for some reason I always find it sticky and sweaty. I usually prefer spray formulas on the body compared to creams and this invisible body sunscreen in SPF 60 is nothing but a magical innovation. And the best part about this holy grail product is that it leaves no white cast and is super smooth on the skin.

In fact it is infused with 12 amazing skin oils to provide sufficient nourishment to the skin along with Passionfruit oil, and vitamin E oil qualities. It is priced at Rs 895 for 125 ML.

SunScoop has also released India’s first mineral based sunstick which I’m yet to try and I’m super excited for it. We hope this feature is helpful for you and we’ve answered all your sunscreen related questions and the brand here.

