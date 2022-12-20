The wedding season is fun but very chaotic. I recently attended my best friend’s wedding and as much as it was fun, it was very tiring (we were literally team no sleep). And not just that, the months before the wedding are also usually very hectic with us planning the outfits, right makeup, accessories and the list goes on. Amid the same, I happened to discover a brand which is budget friendly, gentle on the skin and if you want to do your makeup like MUAs, this would become your best friend. Yes, we are talking about EuropeGirl cosmetics. Scroll below to read my take on it.

The competition in the makeup industry is just growing at a rapid speed. It’s difficult to keep up with all the trends and the new brands getting launched everyday. And if you happen to find a good brand which genuinely is gentle on the skin and gives you coverage like a good brand, you’ve got to share it with the world. Hehe!

So without further ado, here are some of the best products by EuropeGirl Cosmetics which I can’t get enough of.

New HD Matte Foundation –

EuropeGirl Cosmetics foundation works like magic on the screen and gives you full coverage on the face. This has become my go to foundation for every occasion and I love how it gives you a high-end finish without leaving dry patches on the skin. It has a wide range of colours to choose from for every skin tone and the product is priced at Rs 875 which honestly is a steal deal.

Full Coverage Concealer –

Never in my entire life I thought I would switch to some other concealer besides my favourite. I wouldn’t want to name the brand, but a little from the wand is enough to give you fantastic coverage and now EuropeGirl has outdone themselves with their concealer. I use this concealer as a foundation and it gives you a sheer coverage like a tint and perfect for that dewy winter look. Also, it comes in different colour tones, so you can choose it according to your skin concerns. It is priced at Rs 600 and it is worth every penny.

Gel Primer –

Let’s talk about this holy grail product from EuropeGirl cosmetics which will set your base for as long as you want. It will prep the skin smooth and is so gentle on the skin that after applying foundation, you’ll not feel patchy and make your skin look pore free. The product is priced at Rs 650 and thank me later for this primer.

Matte Blush –

I’m the kind of person who goes heavy on the blush. I can literally do my eyes, lips and cheeks with just a blush and EuropeGirl Cosmetics matte blush does the deed like a pro. It comes in six beautiful shades that you can experiment with on your own. Go heavy or light, the colour pigmentation wouldn’t disappoint you at all. It is priced at Rs 595.

2 Color Highlighter –

Go big or go home. Haha, that’s my motto while applying the highlighter on my face. I want aliens to spot my face from a plane afar, that’s how much I love highlighters. Each palette in this highlighter comes with 2 radiant shades combination and I would recommend you to buy all three as the results are quite impressive and you’ll get a lot of compliments for shining bright like a diamond. The product is priced at Rs 900.

Perfection Palette – Candy

The eye palette has a mix of 12 vibrant colours which will set the mood right for any event or occasion. From loud to warm, the eye palette offers a wide range of colour to play with on the eyes and if you’re someone who likes to dress subtle but like going bold with the makeup, buy this palette without any second thoughts. It is priced at Rs 1000.

3D Sculpt Eyebrow Palette –

This eyebrow palette from EuropeGirl Cosmetics comes handy everywhere I go. I keep it in my handbag and just a little filling in the brows goes a long time without any touch up. It has three shades and gives a beautiful, natural look to the eyebrows. It is priced at Rs 400.

Extreme Dramatic Lightweight Mascara

It is one of the best mascaras that I’ve used in my life. All my life I had brands in my head that performed well for me and were untouchable but this dramatic mascara from EuropeGirl changed the game for me. Just a single coat can change the look of your eyes and make your lashes look heavy naturally. It is priced at Rs 750 and buy it ASAP.

Glow Me Makeup Fixer –

The makeup fixer comes in two colours which will not only make your face pop-out anywhere you go but will also give your face a dewy shimmery look. The glitter in the fixer is very subtle and not overpowering which gives a very chic finish to your entire makeup look. It is priced at Rs 650.

Kiss Me Lip Palette –

I was saving the best for the last. If you’re a MUA or someone who has always been very fond of lipsticks, get this lip palette immediately. It comes in 16 shades and you can mix and match and make a colour of your choice in seconds. It has a wide range of colours to choose from and the finish is flawless on the lips. Ever since I’ve gotten this palette, I’ve stopped buying lipsticks as it has become my one stop for all the colours that I like applying on my lips. It is priced at Rs 1950 and trust me, it’s ah-mazing!

Besides the products that I’ve listed above, there’s a huge range on the website of EuropeGirl cosmetics to choose from and at a very affordable price range. And if you’re looking to buy makeup tools including brushes, sponges and vanity bags, go check their site right now, they’ve some amazing deals going on right now.

