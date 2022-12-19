Pathaan has been slammed left right and centre since the makers dropped its first rushes online. While many have been calling for Pathaan’s ban, other are slamming the leading lady Deepika Padukone for wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the latest released son Besharam. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, the film is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham in pivotal roles. However, in the recent update, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has posted a series of tweet comparing Pathaan’s trolling with The Kashmir Files’ backlash.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film was based on the real-life genocide of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 90s in the valley. It was headlined by Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit penned a series of tweets and said that if trolling The Kashmir Files and its director Vivek Agnihotri was right then Pathaan backlash too becomes valid automatically. He added that while he stood by Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, he didn’t find any support from the industry. He concluded by saying that enemies misused the different camps.

Ashoke Pandit wrote in a series of tweets, “If abusing & trolling @vivekagnihotri was right & hence the entire industry kept quiet, then automatically trolling & stupid comments against #Pathaan become valid. If attack on #KashmirFiles was wrong, then the same applies to #Pathaan. Let’s not be selective with our responses!” He wrote in his following tweet, “Our silence at certain moments because it suits an agenda makes our enemies stronger. I stood by all those films like #UdtaPunjab & #Padmaavat which were abused by fundamentalists, but saw no support by the industry. Enemies hv misused this division between different camps.”

If abusing & trolling @vivekagnihotri was right & hence the entire industry kept quiet, then automatically trolling & stupid comments against #Pathaan become valid. If attack on #KashmirFiles was wrong, then the same applies to #Pathaan Let’s not be selective with our responses! — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 19, 2022

However, The Kashmir Files director was quick to react to the same. Re-Tweeting the same, Vivek wrote, “Hmmmm…” that made us wonder if he nodded in agreement or disagreement. Take a look

Coming back, how many of you agree with Ashoke Pandit’s Tweet? Do let us know.

