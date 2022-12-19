Deepika Padukone has become the talk of the town for different reasons ever since the Pathaan makers dropped the film’s first song Besharam Rang online. The controversy was sparked by Madhya Pradesh Minister who point out her saffron bikini and slammed the leading actors. However later, she grabbed headlines for her recent appearance at FIFA World Cup Finale 2022 where she went to unveil the golden trophy.

While social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the finale match, we saw many celebs including DP, Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Farah Khan and others witnessing the historic moments.

For the mega evening, Deepika Padukone opted for Louis Vuitton attire where she was seen wearing a tan brown and black leather jacket which she wore on a white shirt. She paired her look with a black skirt and a sleek hairstyle. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and red lipstick. Soon after she appeared on TV to unveil the trophy, netizens took to Twitter to criticise her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Commenting on her look a user wrote, “Why is she wearing a plastic bag. Why isnt it SRK up there. I have so many questions.” While another said, “Really bad Louis Vuitton! Her dress doesn’t look great. She doesn’t look like the house ambassador at all, what you made her to wear such duffle leather bag with funny bottom skirt.”

A third user wrote, “Yuck, what is she wearing? I thought she only liked wearing bikinis.”

“Where’s the sexy figure and clothes?! Bikinis etc.. why she all wrapped up ?!!” said fourth user.

A fifth netizen wrote, “Seriously speaking the dress deepika wore just looked like a best from waste, polybag over white shirt.” Check out her look below:

Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton. #DeepikaPadukone and #IkerCasillas presented the ultimate prize in football in a bespoke #LouisVuitton trophy trunk at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final. Learn more about the Maison’s custom travel cases at https://t.co/JfKdULAlfo pic.twitter.com/IraTCkkzNY — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) December 18, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone being trolled for her clothes at the gala event?

