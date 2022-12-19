Actor Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting his upcoming film Cirkus. He was recently spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 along with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez and they received a warm welcome from the host Salman Khan.

During a segment, Salman Khan was asked about the quirky fashion choices of Ranveer Singh. To which the actor had a witty reply that left us confused. Read on to know what exactly he said?

On the show, Salman said, “One cannot lie about it…. Ranveer Singh is the only star whose fashion sense nobody can follow even if they want to. It is the man who carries the clothes, and he is fantastic.”

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his unconventional fashion choices, received a lot of praises from Salman Khan on the show. Salman added, “Isko yeh bhi nhi keh sakte ki kuch bhi pehnao, kyunki yeh kuch bhi pehnta hai aur uske andar puri duniya isey pyaar karti hai. ( We can’t even tell him to wear anything because he wears anything, and people love him for that). That’s a fact. He is amazing.”

Salman also went on to share a personal anecdote. He revealed that Ranveer and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma studied in the same school. The Tiger 3 actor recalled how his sister used to tell him about Ranveer’s love for movies and said that Ranveer Singh deserves to be in the film industry.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of Cirkus and is also preparing for his big release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Notably, the film will also star Alia Bhatt in the lead role. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, along with a cameo in Pathan.

