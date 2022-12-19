From “Kar Gayi Chull” to “DJ Waley Babu“, Badshah has became the soul of every happening party. The rapper has been choosen as the MTV Beats Artist of the Month for December and he revealed some of his quirks as well as talking about his upcoming “The Paagal Tour” on the channel.

Badshah said: “I am very excited for my first-ever India tour and that is because I’ll get to meet my fans and perform for them live. There is so much that I want to say about this tour but haven’t until I got this opportunity from MTV Beats.

“And, most importantly, I always wanted to let my fans know who I am and how I turned out to be Badshah. This tour will give me that platform.”

The singer’s life is full of many good and bad moments that made him what he is today.

Badshah opened up about it: “My life is full of crazy moments, the extreme ‘paagal’ (crazy) moment of my life was when on a fine morning I just woke up and decided to buy a Rolls-Royce.”

“Another ‘paagal’ moment in my life happened when I decided to drop a whole lot of albums in the time when many artists were just dropping singles… and the latest ‘paagal’ moment will be ‘The Paagal Tour’ starting December 24 where I am sure to spend fun-filled moments with my fans.”

Badshah will travel to metropolitan cities and smaller towns as well.

