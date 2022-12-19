The world may be getting over the Besharam Rang controversy, but Kamaal R Khan is trying his level best to continue the negativity around Pathaan. Owing to the same, he is shaming the lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, by calling them ‘flop actors’, ‘horrible’ and whatnot! Scroll below for the latest scandalous tweets by KRK.

It all began as Deepika came under the radar over wearing a saffron coloured bikini in the first released song of Pathaan – Besharam Rang. Home Minister of MP raised objection on ‘Muslim man groping a woman in saffron’ and there began the boycott trends all across the country.

In his latest tweet, KRK expressed his disappointment over promoting Deepika Padukone in the past as he wrote, “I do remember, once upon a time I was doing promotion of #DeepikaPadukone and everyday giving her kiss on Twitter. But now I regret for my act after seeing real Deepika in the song #BesharamRang! My God, How can I do promotion of such a horrible looking girl.”

Just not that, KRK also slammed Shah Rukh Khan tweeting, “According to #SRK if someone says lie and calls him the biggest movie star of the world, then he is a positive person. But if someone tells him reality and calls him flop actor, so he is a negative person. Means he doesn’t want to hear truth. बरसात के अंधे को सब कुछ हरा दिखता है!”

Kamaal was brutally trolled by Deepika Padukone and SRK fans in the comments section. Reacting to the same, he wrote in another tweet, “Calling a bad thing bad, is not negative. You find it negative because you don’t want to hear the truth. The truth is bitter.”

