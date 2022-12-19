Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his ‘kissing kissaas’. From kissing his colleagues, fans to even media friends, the actor never shies away from expressing himself. He is always in the good books of paps.

Over time, we have seen his kissing scenarios making headlines. Recently, his candid video with Indian coach Ravi Shastri went viral, where the actor can be seen kissing Shastri as they both were in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. Well, this is not the first time when Ranveer’s kiss moment has gone viral.

Ranveer Singh had painted a lot of headlines during the release of Befikre, a film that featured him and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film didn’t well perform at the box office but the passionate lip locks in the film created quite a stir among the audience. In fact, he also made headlines for kissing a reporter during an interview for the film Befikre.

Back in 2017, while interacting with Red Carpet News TV, Ranveer Singh asked the reporter to smell his perfume and gave her a kiss on her cheeks. During the interaction, the reporter said, “You are handsome in real life, you must get to older times where there just another girl saying it to you.” To which he said, “Will stand up next to me? Come smell my perfume.” He left the reporter in complete awww! And even went on to ask – How does it smell? And said it smells spicy!

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his film Cirkus. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2022. He was recently in Qatar along with his wife Deepika Padukone for the FIFA World Cup.

