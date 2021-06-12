Sushant Singh Rajput passing away is difficult to come to terms with even after a year. The actor hanged to death in his apartment in Bandra. The investigation both by the NCB and CBI is still underway and a verdict is yet awaited. He was a stellar actor and there’s no doubt about it. But did you know, he rejected Kabir Singh, Befikre and many other biggies? Read on for all the details!

From Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor starrer Bekifre to Half Girlfriend with Kriti Sanon – check out 5 films rejected by Sushant Singh Rajput:

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor enjoyed newfound fame with his portrayal as Kabir Singh. His aggression and the vulnerable side proved his versatility like never before. But did you know, the film was initially offered to Sushant Singh Rajput? Even Arjun Kapoor was in the run but both the actors rejected the offer and the romantic flick eventually went to Shahid Kapoor.

Befikre

It feels like Ranveer Singh was tailor-made for this role. But the makers initially felt Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor’s pairing after Shuddh Desi Romance could do wonders. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out as expected and the film eventually landed in Ranveer’s lap.

Half Girlfriend

Raabta is a celebrated film and one of the major reasons behind it is Sushant and Kriti Sanon’s pairing. Of course, filmmakers wanted to recreate that magic and Half Girlfriend makers tried their luck. But when the duo said no, it was Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who were cast!

AndhaDhun

Sushant Singh Rajput was a phenomenal actor. His filmography screamed versatility and AndhaDhun could have been just another feather in his hat! We have no idea why things between Sriram Raghavan and SSR did not work out but it did turn out to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s gain!

RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter

SSR was offered the action thriller way before John Abraham. But this remains yet another biggie that he opted out of, for reasons unknown!

Apart from that, Sushant has rejected as many as 4 films offered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sure he was exceptional, and so were his choices!

We hope he’s happy wherever he is!

