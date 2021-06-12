No extinguisher could stop the fire that Ranveer Singh ignited with his hotness in Befikre. Not just more than 20 kisses, but the actor literally went naked in the film. Meanwhile, how can we even forget the underwear scene, where he walked in a diamond-studded red undie in a room full of people. That scene did make all the heads turn. But did you know Shah Rukh Khan once said the underwear was padded and Ranveer agreed?

Yes, you read that right. Trust Shah Rukh Khan to give the most candid and fun interviews. And when he is on Koffee With Karan the intensity of fun multiplies. He was the opening guest of a season with Alia Bhatt and wad candid in his rapid-fire round. After multiple questions, when asked about Ranveer Singh, he made this revelation that gave fans a laughing attack. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Ranveer replied.

Shah Rukh Khan, when asked about Ranveer Singh, had said he wanted to ask him where he got the padded underwear from in Befikre. King Khan hilariously said, “I would want to know if Ranveer wears padded underwear” and then he chuckled and said, “But I like him. A lot!” This left both Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt laughing and became the most trending topics on the Internet.

And as one might expect, there was no way Ranveer Singh would sit quietly. Bringing to the table his sense of humour, he appeared with Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan and addressed the padded underwear with his quirk. He said it was very cold in Paris, and if not padding, the post-production would have to do the extra work. This was followed by a hilarious ‘Red Chillies’ pun that left Karan Johar and Ranbir gasping for breath.

Replying to Shah Rukh Khan’s claim Ranveer Singh said, “…It was too cold in Paris I had to put a pad…I was saving on post-production cost… Otherwise, I would have to go for VFX from Red Chillies.”

Hilarious indeed! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

