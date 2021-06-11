Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Paani Paani', Check it Out!

Jacqueline Fernandez, in her recent song, ‘Paani Paani’, has set the temperature soaring high, and left the audiences floored by her captivating looks and dance moves. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of the Behind The Scenes of the song, where she showered her team with praises and love.

In the caption, Jacqueline wrote, “We shot #PAANIPAANI over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still this team made it so easy! Love you guys ❤️❤️❤️” @badboyshah @aasthagill @shaanmu @hairstylist_madhav @leepakshiellawadi @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat @b2getherpros @saregama_official LINK IN BIO @abhishek4reel

In the video, Jacqueline can be seen goofing around the streets of Rajasthan, with her team. She is also heard saying alongside Badshah, “Genda Phool has been huge, and ‘Paani Paani’ will be just like that.” Her all 3 different and mesmerizing looks from the song are also at display in the video, which is nothing short of a visual treat. The song has caught on everybody’s playlist, ever since its release, with Jacqueline’s dashing looks being hailed throughout.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan and the recently announced Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez’s BTS video?

