Actress Yami Gautam has shared a new picture from her wedding celebrations on the occasion of her mother’s birthday on Wednesday.

Yami posted the picture on Instagram featuring her mother and sister posing alongside the new bride. She shared that every day she is becoming a little bit more like her mother.

“Every day we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! A Happy birthday mummy,” she wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 2,37,000 likes.

Yami announced on June 4 that she has tied the knot with “Uri” director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

Yami will be next seen in “Dasvi”, “A Thursday”, and “Bhoot Police”, besides a few yet-to-be-announced ventures.

Yami Gautam treated fans with her new bride look on social media on Monday.

Yami posted a picture, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with goldwork, and gold jewellery. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera.

For the caption, Yami chose a line from the song from the film “Mission Kashmir”. The line “Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo” she wrote, which translates to “Let’s welcome the spring season”.

“Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo Let’s welcome the spring season,” she captioned the picture.

