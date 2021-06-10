Friendships in Bollywood are mostly those of convinces and benefits. It’s very rare to see friendships that stand the test of time and prove how true they are. Sunil Dutt and Paresh Rawal shared a strong bond, and this was seen when Dutt had written and sent a letter just hours before he breathed his last.

During a press interaction promoting Sanju, a film based on Sunil’s son Sanjay Dutt’s life, Rawal shared this incident. In this 2018 film, Paresh played the role of Sunil. Read the whole incident here.

In 2018, when Sanju released, Paresh Rawal shared this anecdote. The Hera Pheri actor said the letter he received from Sunil Dutt bore his letterhead as a Member of Parliament. It read, “Dear Paresh Ji! As your birthday falls on 30th May, let me wish you all the happiness, prosperity and good luck in life. May God shower his choicest blessings on you and your family.”

Recalling getting to know about the letter, Paresh Rawal Paresh told The Indian Express that he had called home to inform his wife, actor Swaroop Sampat, that he will be home late when he heard the news of Dutt’s death. The senior actor said Swaroop told him that there was a letter addressed to him from Sunil Dutt. When he asked her what the letter was about, she revealed it was a birthday wish.

The actor said, “I told her that my birthday is on May 30, which is five days away but she said the letter is for you and she even read it to me. I was so surprised. Why would Dutt Sahab send me a birthday letter five days before my birthday? And we have never exchanged any holiday greetings in the past – be it Diwali or Christmas – so why would he write to me?”

This was really sweet, and we bet one of the last and fondest memories Paresh Rawal has about the late Sunil Dutt. The Munnabhai MBBS actor passed away on May 25, 2005, after suffering a heart attack at his Mumbai home.

