As we are nearing the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor has come back in the limelight once again. The NCB has pulled up their socks and is on their toes to get to a conclusion in this case. Well, apart from this, there were reports that a film based on the late actor’s life was in the pipeline, but SSR’s father filed a petition seeking a ban on the release of these films. But the latest report suggests that the Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition.

Yes! You heard that right. The Delhi High Court has dismissed late actor SSR’s father’s petition to stay the release of proposed films being made about the PK actor’s life. KK Singh had reportedly filed the petition based on news reports of movies such as Nyay: The Justice, Shashank, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, which allegedly portray Sushant’s story.

According to reports in Spotboye, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had seeked a restraining order on the proposed movies, claiming that these films would interfere with the ongoing investigation of the case.

ANI tweeted about the latest development, and the Tweet read, “Delhi High Court dismisses late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s petition against the proposed movies being made about the actor’s life. Sushant’s father had filed the plea restraining anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.” Live Law reports that a single bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in an application. Check out the tweet below:

Delhi High Court dismisses late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father's petition against the proposed movies being made about the actor's life. Sushant's father had filed the plea restraining anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies. pic.twitter.com/aB5WnJmIkz — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Sushant’s father was unhappy with the films as he felt that these films are violating their right to privacy. He had sought an order restraining defendants from using or making references in any way to the late actor’s name/caricature/lifestyle or likeness, reports Live Law. What do you think about this latest update? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

