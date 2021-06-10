Ramayan is one such mythological tale that none of us can ever get bored of watching. This tale is revived in every era, and we still cannot get enough of it. Ever since it was announced that the epic story of Ram and Sita would be remade in this era in Bollywood, fans were just left wondering that who be cast as the main leads? A few days back, reports were buzzing that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been offered the role of Sita, but the makers could not accept her 12-crore fees demand. As a result, she opted out. But it looks like the writer of the film K Vijayendra Prasad has a different tale to tell.

Advertisement

Vijayendra rubbished all the reports and denied the film being offered to Kareena at all. Shocking, isn’t it? Well, keep scrolling further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Spotboye, Ramayan writer K Vijayendra Prasad was asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan opting out of the film due to her high fees demand. These reports shocked the writer too, and he denied it emphatically. “No no no,” was his reply.

While he didn’t say anything more on-record, another source close to Ramayan reveals, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is not suited to the part at all. It must have suited some marketing brains somewhere to suggest she’s playing Sita as her husband(Saif Ali Khan) is playing Ravan in another project. Also, the hefty fee that she is supposed to have asked for a role that she has not been offered sounds impressive but far-fetched in this day and age of an economic recession. Maybe Kareena should offer 12 crores to the producers for the privilege of playing Sita?” the source ends with a laugh

Well, we don’t deny that it would have been great to see Kareena playing the role of Sita, but that looks far from happening. Who, according to you, suits best as Sita? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Salman Khan To Be Bollywood’s Latest ‘Khiladi’ By Acquiring Hindi Remake Rights Of Ravi Teja’s Telugu Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube