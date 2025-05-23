Reports were rife that Amitabh Bachchan would be stepping down as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati after hosting the iconic quiz reality show for nearly 2 decades. Not only this but speculations suggested that superstar Salman Khan will be taking his place as the new host. While there has been no official confirmation of the news, we will feel that it will not be a bad idea for a woman to take over as the new quizmaster. Here are three actresses who we feel might be a better replacement instead of Bhaijaan.

Three Actresses Who Can Take Over From Amitabh Bachchan As The Host Of Kaun Banega Crorepati

1- Rekha

Well, apart from a past connection with the current host, the evergreen Rekha can be a fan-favorite for this one. Her timeless charm and bold demeanor will make her one hell of a host. The actress who is known for exuding a positive energy and charm can make the contestants feel at ease and leave them awestruck at the same time.

2- Kangana Ranaut

The actress is known for her feisty and free-spirited attitude and basks in being the uncrowned rebel of the film industry. Imagine Kangana Ranaut donning the cap of the host and both roasting plus encouraging the contestants at the same time. She already proved herself to be a fiery host with the reality show, Lock Upp and we wonder how she would bring her own Tadka to a show like Kaun Banega Crorepati.

3- Kareena Kapoor Khan

We can totally imagine Kareena Kapoor Khan bringing that ‘Main Apni Favorite Hoon’ energy as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Her hosting might see a fine blend of entertainment, glam and truckloads of fun. Well, we are completely seated for this idea as we are imagining it.

