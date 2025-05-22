Kareena Kapoor Khan is often known for speaking out her mind without mincing words. The actress had also sparked some controversies in the past due to the same. She had once taken an unmissable dig at actress Mallika Sherawat after the latter spoke about women being sexualized in the movies of Raj Kapoor, who happens to be Kareena’s grandfather.

According to a report in Filmibeat, in a throwback interview with journalist Syed Firdaus Ashraf, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about her 2003 film Chameli not having enough intimate scenes despite the movie having a backdrop of prostitution. She compared her character to that of Waheeda Rahman in the 1957 film, Pyaasa. She said, “When trade people saw Chameli, they were like, “Arre Chameli mein thoda sex missing tha [there wasn’t enough sex appeal in Chameli]. They don’t understand that in Pyaasa, Waheedaji [Rehman] was not doing sex scenes [either]. I am sorry, you cannot expect Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter to do those kind of scenes.”

However, she was immediately informed by the interviewer how Mallika Sherawat said that her grandfather and legendary filmmaker-producer Raj Kapoor also sexualized women in her movies. This left Kareena Kapoor Khan upset and she took a sharp jibe at the Murder actress. Kareena said, “She doesn’t realise what she is talking about. She made a laughing stock of herself. She is talking about a legend. Raj Kapoor always presented a woman gracefully and tastefully.”

Not only this but in the same interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan also addressed the issue of the makers of Mallika Sherawat’s 2004 erotic-crime thriller Murder accusing her of disliking the film. The Jab We Met actress called it a publicity stunt on the part of the makers and just felt that the movie was ‘overexposed’ a little. On this, she said, “That was a publicity stunt from them [the makers of Murder]. It was ridiculous. I saw the film and said it was nice. I just felt that there was too much overexposure.”

Well, it seems like Bebo did like to create a strong statement in her interviews back then. For the unversed, Chameli is still considered one of her strongest works. On the other hand, Mallika Sherawat’s Murder was one of the biggest hits of the year 2004.

