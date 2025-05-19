Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend who has worked and spent time with other stalwarts of Indian cinema. Among them was the greatest showman of the film industry, Raj Kapoor. Although they did not do a movie together, they certainly shared a friendly relationship, as Big B once revealed that Raj visited him in the hospital after his accident on the sets of Coolie with a unique gift. Keep scrolling to know what this gift was!

The 1983 classic was directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. It featured an ensemble cast comprising Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Shoma Anand, Suresh Oberoi, and Puneet Issar. While filming a fight scene with Issar, Big B mistimed a jump, hitting the edge of a table. It resulted in a serious internal injury, and the Piku actor was rushed to the hospital with severe internal bleeding. Everyone knows it, and the actor was declared clinically dead after that near-fatal accident.

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, and in Ritu Nand’s book Raj Kapoor – The One and Only Showman [via News 18], he shared the time Raj Kapoor visited him. Big B revealed Raj visited him with a bottle of champagne and a hopeful thought. Big B recalled, “When Raj visited me, he walked in with a bottle of champagne, wanting to give me something to look forward to.”

He elaborated, “In 1982, when I had my accident on the sets of Coolie and lay struggling for my life at Breach Candy Hospital, he walked into the ICU one morning, swinging a bottle of champagne in his hand, sat down beside me and said, ‘Hurry up and get out, we need to smash this bottle on your ship of life and launch a fresh new beginning.’ The greatest showman of the film industry, Raj-ji, was someone who had joie de vivre in every pore of his being. He led, and his exuberance followed him.”

For the unversed, Raj Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen once. Kapoor appeared for a brief moment in the Naseeb song, John Jani Janardan. In addition to Raj, the song also featured Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rakesh Roshan, Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila Tagore, and other eminent stars. The movie, on the other hand, starred Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Reena Roy alongside Big B in leading roles.

