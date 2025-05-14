Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. With a career spanning over 18 years, Deepika has worked with almost every A-lister actor except Salman Khan, despite him offering her the first film. Read on to know what’s the reason behind it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama Deepika revealed that Salman Khan approached her for a film role while she was modelling. The Gehraiyaan actress shared, “We’ve always had this beautiful relationship, and I’ll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it. I had just started modelling, and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him.”

“I was not ready for films. I didn’t want to be an actor, and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened. He saw the potential in me even when I didn’t know I had it,” she concluded.

In an earlier interview with DNA (Via Hindustan Times), Salman Khan opened up about the long-standing curiosity surrounding his absence from any film collaboration with Deepika Padukone. When questioned about why the two A-list stars have never worked together, Salman acknowledged Deepika’s impressive stature in the industry. He told DNA, “Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film. Right now, there is nothing.” His statement suggested that while he respects her talent and popularity, any potential collaboration would have to offer a role substantial enough to match her caliber. It also implied that, so far, no such script or project has materialized that justifies their pairing on screen.

