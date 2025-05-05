Deepika Padukone has been missing in action for the longest time. She was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. And her current slot in films includes a special role in Shah Rukh Khan – Suhana Khan’s King and two lead roles with Prabhas in Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

Interestingly, both the Prabhas films might set an eye for a release date in 2027, and DP, along with our Baahubali superstar, might have a chance to nail and break a very interesting and rare record!

We all know that Deepika Padukone‘s best box office chemistry might have been with Shah Rukh Khan, though she looks the best on-screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh! But when it comes to numbers, the Chennai Express actress has churned out dynamite with King Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan + Deepika Padukone’s Total!

DP and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in five films, and the cumulative earnings from these five films is 1,693 crore! More interestingly, the two actors together churned out a total of 1183 crore in a single year with two films!

In 2023, it was Pathaan and then Jawan, which cumulatively hit a 1000+ crore box office collection with Deepika Padukone’s pair with Shah Rukh Khan! Now, in 2027 with Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and DP might aim to cross this 1183 total with two films in a single year, surpassing SRK-DP’s record!

Will Deepika Surpass Her Own Record?

DP and SRK together own 1693 crore total with five films – Om Shanti (79.5 crore), Chennai Express (227 crore), Happy New Year (203 Crore), Pathaan (543.22 crore), and Jawan (640.42 crore). Currently, Kalki 2898 AD has earned 653.21 crore. So basically, if Spirit + Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 collectively earned 1183 crore to beat Shah Rukh Khan & DP’s single year, they would, by default, surpass SRK – DP’s total of five films as well! Waiting to witness box office history being changed!

