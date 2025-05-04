Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is close to the 70 crore mark worldwide. While it would have been great if the film could manage to enter the 100 crore club at the box office, the film, after 3 days, stands at a total collection of 65.54 crore worldwide.

Ajay Devgn’s Post-COVID Performance

Post-COVID, Ajay Devgn’s lowest-grossing film at the worldwide box office is Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Tabu and helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Meanwhile, his highest-grossing film post-COVID is Singham Again, which earned 402.26 crore at the worldwide box office.

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office

After 3 days, Raid 2 stands at 65.54 crore gross collection with 5 crore gross overseas. The drama failed to touch the three day total of Sky Force at the worldwide box office. Akshay Kumar‘s film stood in its full glory at 92.87 crore gross worldwide after three days.

Here is the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s drama film at the box office after 3 days!

India net: 51.31 crore

India gross: 60.54 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 65.54 crore

Ready From Axing Maidaan

Raid 2 is ready to axe the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn‘s Maidaan. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the drama co-starring Riteish Deshmukh is only 5.98 crore away from axing his fourth-lowest grosser post-COVID – Maidaan which earned 71.52 crore at the worldwide box office.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s four lowest-grossing films at the worldwide box office, except Raid 2.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 12.91 crore Thank God: 48.9 crore Runway 34: 53.7 crore Maidaan: 71.52 crore

