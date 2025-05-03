Ajay Devgn is receiving praise for his crime thriller Raid 2. The May Day release is dominating the ticket windows with maximum footfalls. But how is it performing compared to its predecessor, Raid? Scroll below for a two-day comparison!

Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid. It was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta but featured Saurabh Shukla in the leading role alongside Ajay Devgn. This time, Riteish Deshmukh is the leading antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D’Cruz. The first installment earned 101.54 crore net at the Indian box office.

Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office (2-day comparison)

Raid began its box office journey, minting 10.04 crores on its opening day. It witnessed a 38% growth on the second day, adding 13.86 crore more to the kitty. The two-day total stood at 23.90 crore net.

On the other hand, Raid 2 made a victorious start, garnering 19.71 crore net. It is to be noted that Ajay Devgn‘s sequel was released on a Thursday, coinciding with the Labor Day holiday. It witnessed a slight drop on the second day since it was a regular working Friday. The crime thriller raked in 13.05 crore on day 2, taking its cumulative sum to 32.76 crore net.

The sequel factor is visibly benefitting Raid 2, which has accumulated 37% higher earnings in only two days. It is set for a bigger and better Saturday and Sunday, paving the way for one of the best weekends of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of both the films below:

Raid 2 vs Raid Box Office

Day 1: 19.71 crores VS 10.04 crores

VS Day 2: 13.05 crores VS 13.86 crores

Total: 23.90 crores VS 32.76 crores

