Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 shines bright at the box office, courtesy of its strong content. After an excellent hold despite the regular working Friday, the crime thriller is all set to hit a century within the first three days of its big release. Scroll below for day 3 trends in morning occupancy and ticket sales!

Surging Morning Occupancy

The trends witnessed a visible drop on Friday, as it was a regular working day. But Raj Kumar Gupta‘s directorial has bounced back stronger, with a 69% jump in morning occupancy today. As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 has registered occupancy of around 12.05% during the early shows on day 3.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy trends below:

Day 1: 21.23%

Day 2: 7.13% (-67%)

Day 3: 12.05% (+69%)

The footfalls will only improve during the evening and night shows. Raid 2 is the first choice of the audience, surpassing Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and every available film at the ticket windows in Bollywood.

Massive growth in ticket sales

On day 2, Ajay Devgn starrer registered ticket sales at around 24K till noon. It is enjoying a 96% jump today, as it has already sold 45.8K tickets. Around 16K tickets have been sold on BookMyShow, while the remaining are spot bookings. Excellent trends!

20 crore+ day loading?

Despite stiff competition and a regular working day, Raid 2 managed to garner 13 crore+ on Friday. It is going to be unstoppable today. Going by the current trends, the crime thriller could easily score a 20 crore+ day at the box office, its first since release. With that, it will clock the 50 crore mark in India.

Take a look at the breakdown of box office collections in the last 2 days:

Day 1: 19.71 crores

Day 2: 13.05 crores

Total: 32.76 crore net

