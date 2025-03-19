Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, exceeded all pre-release predictions by miles and has established several new records at the Indian box office. Despite spending over a month in theatres, the magnum opus isn’t showing any sign of exhaustion, indicating that it will still cover some distance. Currently, it is eyeing a comfortable entry into the 600-crore club, which will be a mind-blowing feat. Amid this, it has achieved a significant milestone on the online movie ticket booking platform, BookMyShow.

Chhaava topples mighty Hindi hits!

The Bollywood historical drama was never considered a contender for an all-time blockbuster. Considering the subject, it was expected to do well, but no one ever thought it would challenge recent industry hits. It surpassed the biggest Hindi hits one after another, including Animal (505 crores), Baahubali 2 (511 crores), Pathaan (524.53 crores), and Gadar 2 (525.50 crores).

Up next, Chhaava will be comfortably crossing Jawan (584 crores) to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office after Stree 2 (627.50 crores) and Pushpa 2 (836.09 crores).

Creates history on BookMyShow!

Recently, Ashish Saksena, the COO of Cinemas at BookMyShow, shared that Chhaava has emerged as the first Hindi film to cross 12 million ticket sales on the ticket booking platform, thus outshining an all-time blockbuster, Stree 2. This is a phenomenal feat and a big achievement for Vicky Kaushal and the entire team.

Saksena also shared that the magnum opus has worked mostly in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

More about the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was theatrically released on February 14, 2025. It also features Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh. It is bankrolled by Maddock Films, which is unstoppable with back-to-back successes. The production house is coming fresh from the biggest Bollywood hit, Stree 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

