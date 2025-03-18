Sunny Deol fans might assemble for a festival since his 1996 film Ghatak is gearing up for a re-release. While it has been the season of re-releases, the action drama helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the action thriller also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri & Danny Denzongpa.

Box Office 1996

Interestingly, with the re-release of Sunny Deol’s film, the box office chart of 1996 will witness a major transition. Currently, the highest-grossing film of 1996 is Raja Hindustani, with a collection of 45 crore. While it would be very difficult for Sunny to dethrone Aamir Khan, he would target another Khan!

In 1996, Salman Khan had only one hit film, where he played the supporting character. It was Jeet, also starring Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor. The film earned 16.5 crore at the box office and was the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

Ghatak Re-Release Box Office Target!

Interestingly, Jeet was followed by Ghatak, that earned 15.75 crore at the box office and was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1996. While Salman Khan‘s only major box office record of 1996 is to be featured in the top 3 highest-grossers of the year, it would be snatched by Sunny Deol’s upcoming re-release which needs to earn only 75 lakh more to change the dynamics!

With 75 lakh more box office collection, Sunny Deol‘s re-release film would become the third highest-grossing film of 1996 and push Jeet out the top 3. For the unversed, the film is re-releasing on March 21.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 1996 at the box office.

Raja Hindustani: 45 crore Agni Sakshi: 19.85 crore Jeet: 16.5 crore Ghatak: 15.75 crore Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi: 15 crore

