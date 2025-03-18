Vicky Kaushal Chhaava has not surrendered at the box office for another day and is screaming if not roaring to be honest. The film in 32 days, stands at a total collection of 578.64 crore at the box office. The Hindi and the Telugu version of the film, both are contributing as per their strength and power!

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar and based on the life of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj has churned out a profit of 448.6 crore at the box office, inching swiftly towards the 500 crore profit mark!

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 32

On the 32nd day, the fifth Monday, March 17, Chhaava earned 2.65 crore in India, with 30 lakh coming from the Telugu version and 2.35 crore coming from the Hindi version! The film is already the 8th highest-grossing Indian film in the history of Cinema!

Still Not The Most Profitable Film Of 2025!

Despite earning phenomenally every single day, Vicky Kaushal’s period drama is still not the most-profitable Indian film of 2025! With a profit of 345.11%, it is the second most profitable Indian film of 2025, standing behind a Malayalam film sitting at top!

Rekhachithram, which was mounted on a budget of 6 crore and earned 27 crore in its lifetime is the most-profitable Indian film of 2025 with a profit of 350%! In order to surpass this profit, Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava needs to earn a total of of 585 crore at the box office which is now only 6.36 crore away! The period drama might be nailing this milestone soon!

