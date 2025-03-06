The first super-hit of Mollywood in 2025, Rekhachithram, has ended its big-screen journey ahead of its OTT premiere. Starring Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and others in key roles, the film exceeded all expectations and turned out to be a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. It comfortably crossed the 50 crore milestone, backed by a solid response from the overseas market. Now, as it has wrapped up the theatrical run, let’s look at the closing collection!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the Malayalam mystery crime thriller was theatrically released on January 9, 2025. Upon its release, it received mostly positive reviews from critics. In addition to the entire cast’s performances, critics and the ticket-buying audience praised the direction, story, and screenplay. It was hailed as one of the best Malayalam films in recent times.

Fantastic run in India

Rekhachithram had a highly successful run at the Indian box office. It started its run on a good note by earning 1.90 crores, and with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it displayed a solid hold for weeks. Though it slowed down considerably in the last few days, it completed a run of over 50 days in theatres.

As per the final update, the Asif Ali starrer ended its run at 27 crore net in India, with over 22 crores coming from Kerala alone. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 6 crores. So, it enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 21 crores. Calculated further, it made 350% returns at the Indian box office, thus securing a super-hit verdict as per Koimoi parameters.

Rekhachithram’s glorious end at the worldwide box office

In India, Rekhachithram amassed 31.86 crore gross. Even in the overseas market, it witnessed a fantastic run by closing its run at 25.45 crore gross. The biggest chunk came from the Middle East countries, which contributed around 17.76 crore gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Rekhachithram wrapped up its run at 57.31 crore gross at the worldwide box office. If calculated, we can see that the overseas market contributed 44.40% of the total collection, which is simply superb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): Records A Jump Of Over 10% & Crosses 490 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News