Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is smoothly moving towards the prestigious 500 crore club at the Indian box office. Amid this glorious journey, the film witnessed a significant drop yesterday, but today, it witnessed an upward trend. This is a good sign, indicating that there’s still some fuel left in the tank. Keep reading to know what day 20 early trends suggest!

Performance on day 20

The performance of the Bollywood historical drama was a bit improved today compared to day 19. Morning shows began with 7% occupancy throughout the nation. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy went up to 10%, compared to 9% yesterday. In the evening shows, around 12% occupancy was registered, compared to yesterday’s 9%. While the reports of night shows are yet to come, it is learned that there has been a limited jump.

Considering the occupancy, Chhaava is heading for a day 20 collection of 6-6.50 crores. Compared to yesterday’s 5.40 crores, it’s a jump of 11.11-20.37%, which is good for a weekday. It indicates that a match between India and Australia made a significant dent to the film on day 19.

Chhaava inches towards the 500 crore club!

Including early trends for day 20, Chhaava’s collection at the Indian box office now stands at a whopping 490.70-491.20 crore net. As we can see, the film now needs less than 10 crores to join the 500 crore club. The milestone of 500 crores will be comfortably crossed by Saturday, and by the end of the fourth weekend, it is expected to surpass Baahubali 2’s 511 crore net.

This glorious run will continue until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives in theatres. However, a significant drop will be witnessed after John Abraham’s The Diplomat releases on March 14.

Week-wise collection breakdown of Chhaava:

Week 1- 225.28 crores

Week 2- 186.18 crores

Week 3- 79.24-79.74 crores (1 day to go)

Total- 490.70-491.20 crores

