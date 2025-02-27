Finally, the wait is over, as the makers have unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Sikandar. Featuring Salman Khan in the titular role, the film promises to be a grand affair in terms of scale and action, bringing back the superstar we have been eagerly waiting to see. But is the first promo of the magnum opus overall impactful? Does it surpass the expectations set by the announcement video? Let’s discuss it below in our teaser review!

Salman Khan is back in form!

In the last few years, especially after 2010, Salman has built his image as a larger-than-life hero in the big-screen extravaganzas. However, he looked a bit out of form in the post-pandemic era. He performed action sequences in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, but the intensity was missing. But with the upcoming magnum opus, the actor looks to make a smashing comeback in the action genre.

Salman Khan looks good in Sikandar, and the intense action suits him. As we were teased in the announcement video, Salman could be seen having a blast, taking on goons. This could be described as Salman’s most action-packed avatar in the post-COVID era, and for action movie lovers, this is a treat.

Overall impact of Sikandar teaser

The announcement video of Sikandar raised everyone’s expectations. Unfortunately, this newly launched teaser failed to take the hype to the next level. While Salman Khan is in top form, the background score failed to match the expectations set by the announcement video. It could be said that the adrenaline rush was missing this time. A couple of lines are catchy like, “Insaaf nahi, saaf karne aaya hu” and “Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge” but fail to create a lasting impression.

Other technical aspects, such as VFX and color grading, are good, considering it’s an action-packed film. Cinematography is also impactful, especially during the action sequences.

Speaking about the other actors, Sathyaraj has been revealed as an antagonist. He doesn’t add much with his blink-and-miss appearance. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead but she fails to leave any impact in the teaser. Her chemistry with Salman Khan looks off.

Overall, the Sikandar teaser lacks the punch of an Eid blockbuster. Though it offers Salman Khan in his action zone, it fails to amplify the buzz created by the announcement video. Hope this AR Murugadoss directorial meets the expectations with the film’s trailer.

Here’s the teaser:

