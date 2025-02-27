Shah Rukh Khan’s cult 1993 romantic-comedy Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 30 years recently. The film is still an emotion amongst cinema enthusiasts with the songs being evergreen chartbusters. However, did you know that the movie was plagued by numerous financial constraints and difficulties? This had also taken a toll on the superstar who was establishing himself as a successful name in the industry. From having a breakdown on the set to being whisked away at gunpoint, SRK faced it all during the shooting of the film.

When Shah Rukh Khan Broke Down On The Set Of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh Khan had agreed to the project readily as he was close friends with the director Kundan Shah from before. The makers did not have a formal contract for the movie for the superstar while securing his dates for the same. According to the Delhi Times, as a sign of his commitment, the actor signed a blank sheet of paper as an agreement to work on the film. The report stated, “Shah Rukh Khan pulled out a blank paper, kneeled on the floor, and put his signature at the bottom right corner. Kundan Shah then gave him Rs. 5,000 as the signing amount.”

However, the cast and crew soon faced several obstacles on the set of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa because of the financial constraints. In her book, King Of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan And The Seductive World Of Indian Cinema, Anupama Chopra mentioned how the film ran into trouble when only 5 days of shooting were left. The production house backing the project, Kamalistan Studi,o ran out of stock and producer Vikram Mehrotra refused to buy film reels due to a severe constraint in the budget.

This led to Shah Rukh Khan running to every unit within the studio, asking them for spare film reels. However, since it was past midnight and the majority of the productions had wrapped their work, he could not find any spare reels successfully. This led to the actor having a major breakdown. Anupama Chopra wrote, “When he couldn’t find any (film stock), Shah Rukh Khan sat down and cried.”

Shah Rukh Khan Was Whisked Away At Gunpoint From The Set

Not only this, but due to the absence of a legal contract, Shah Rukh Khan also faced many issues surrounding his dates for the film. He was forcibly taken from the set of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa at gunpoint to shoot for Deewana. In an earlier interview with a publication, Kundan Shah said, “Because of SRK’s date issues, he was once whisked away at gunpoint from the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa to that of Deewana. It was quite funny.”

However, the cast and crew of the film witnessed the fruit of their labor successfully. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa became a huge hit and is considered one of the most adored works of Shah Rukh Khan. The film also starred Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

