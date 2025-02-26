Actress and YouTuber Prajakta Koli married Vrishank Khanal, her partner of almost 11 years, in a beautiful, intimate wedding. Fans are elated about the wedding and are sharing blessings with the two of them. Koli, one of the biggest stars on social media who has successfully forayed into acting, is also a role model for many. However, a woman once slammed Prajkata for her marriage advice to a young girl.

Prajakta Koli shot to fame with her YouTube skits and funny anecdotes in the booming era of YouTube. She debuted her Hindi film with JugJugg Jeeyo and starred as the leading lady in Netflix’s Mismatched. Over the years, Koli has appeared at many events and has always been candid about her thoughts and advice, but one of her advice got her into minor trouble.

Last year, Prajakta was speaking at a public event. During the Q&A round, a woman asked the creator, “What was the right time to get married?” Prajakta replied, “There’s no right time; a woman can get married whenever she wants to.” But apparently, the answer did not sit right with the lady, who, in return, taunted and slammed Koli, saying that she was not setting the proper benchmark for young girls to follow.

The Mismatched actress did not lash out but politely replied that every woman has the right to decide. The woman then included her daughter in the equation, stating that girls nowadays get married late, leaving their parents in a tough spot and baffled.

Koli then concluded her statement, asserting, “Har ladki ko jab mann ho tab shaadi karni chahye. Main bas ye kahugi. Chahein umar 31 ya 42, shaadi tab karo jab mann ho. Baaki aap apni beti se puch lena (Every girl should get married when she wants to. I just want to say this. It doesn’t matter if you are 31 or 42; get married when you feel like making that decision. And you can leave the rest to your daughter).”

Prajakta Koli married her longtime partner, Vrishank Khannal, at Oleandar Farms in Karjat on February 25. The couple’s families and friends attended the intimate wedding, including some industry names and her Mismatched co-stars.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Dhoom Dhaam OTT Verdict (Week 2): Beats Pushpa 2 To Become The Most Viewed Indian Film Of 2025 On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News