Krantijyoti Vidyalay, starring Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade in key roles, continues to enjoy a solid run at the Indian box office in its third week. In the first two weeks, the film minted a healthy sum and emerged as a big success, and now, the momentum is being maintained in the third week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Marathi social drama earned an estimated 45 lakh on its third Friday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 1.28 crores, it dropped by 64.84%, but still, it’s a good pace. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 15.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 18.11 crore gross. Considering strong word of mouth and the film’s pace, it is likely to score above 20 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Day 16 – 45 lakh

Total – 15.35 crores

Can Krantijyoti Vidyalay enter the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films post-COVID?

Currently, Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Dashavatar is the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era, with a net collection of 24.21 crores. So, to enter the top five movies, Krantijyoti Vidyalay will need to add 8.87 crores more to its tally. Given the film’s strong trend, the target seems achievable. However, considering a big film like Border 2 arriving next Friday (23 January), it will need to put more effort.

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is likely to significantly dent the show count of Krantijyoti Vidyalay in Maharashtra, thus directly impacting its collection. Let’s see if the social drama sustains Border 2’s challenge and maintains a solid grip at ticket windows, making it into the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films post-COVID.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers in the post-COVID era:

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Dashavatar – 24.21 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Avoids Being Prabhas’ Biggest Flop Despite A Massive Deficit Of 66%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News