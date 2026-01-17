Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, has amassed a strong total at the Indian box office in the first 5 days. After the failure of The Raja Saab, the film got a big space to perform, and since word of mouth has been decent, it managed to shine during the Sankranti festive season. In the meantime, it has crossed 115 crores and is on track to become Megastar’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer was theatrically released on January 12. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, among the audience, it has been enjoying decent word of mouth. Along with decent feedback, the holiday season helped the film maintain a strong run, with every day staying above 18 crores.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Speaking about the latest update, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned an estimated 18.5 crores on its first Friday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 22 crores, it displayed a drop of just 15.9%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 120.35 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 142.01 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Day 5 – 18.5 crores

Total – 120.35 crores

Soon to become Chiranjeevi’s highest-grosser post-COVID

For those who don’t know, Waltair Veerayya is Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Released in 2023, it earned 161.06 crore net at the Indian box office. Currently, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is his second-highest-grossing film with 120.35 crores, and it needs 40.72 crores more to dethrone Waltair Veerayya. The feat is expected to be accomplished in the next three days.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID releases and their domestic collection (highest to lowest):

Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 120.35 crores (5 days) Godfather – 74.03 crores Acharya – 56.14 crores Bholaa Shankar – 30.63 crores

