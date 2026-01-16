Naveen Polishetty is back, and he’s shattering expectations, bringing the audience back to the theatres with a bang! After a few releases, Tollywood has finally found its first bona fide success of 2026. Anaganaga Oka Raju is now running towards a Hit verdict at the box office after recovering its entire budget in 48 hours!

Naveen Polishetty’s Last Box Office Performance

Before the Telugu comedy drama, Naveen Polishetty arrived in the theaters last year with Anushka Shetty. However, Miss Shetty and Mr. Polishetty’s two-day total was only 4.63 crore. Much less than Naveen Polishetty’s latest opening day collection, which was 6.15 crore to be precise!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Thursday, January 15, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 7.4 crore at the box office, higher than the opening day collection. In two days, the film stands at a total of 13.55 crore at the box office. In fact, on the second day, the Telugu comedy drama registered an occupancy of almost 70% in the theaters!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 6.15 crore

Day 2: 7.4 crore

Total: 13.55 crore

Is Anaganaga Oka Raju A Hit At The Box Office?

It would be interesting to see if the film manages to jump yet again on the first Saturday, inching towards the hit mark. The film is mounted on a budget of reported 8 crore at the box office, and it has registered 69.3% return on investment! With this profit, the film is officially the first success of Tollywood in 2026.

However, to claim a hit verdict at the box office, the film needs to earn a total of 16 crore at the box office, and currently, it is only 2.45 crore away from the hit mark.

