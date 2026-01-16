Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar could make for an apt case study for a blockbuster success in Bollywood. The spy action thriller faced multiple competitors in the last 6 weeks, but remained the #1 choice of the audience. The journey of profits continues as it achieves new milestones at the box office. Scroll below for the day 42 update!

How much has Dhurandhar earned at the Indian box office?

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar accumulated 3.40 crores at the Indian box office on day 42. The makers have now made tickets available at discounted prices, which is helping it continue the glorious run. The hold is rock-steady, and the failure of The Raja Saab has further helped it remain the top choice in the Hindi belt.

The cumulative total collection at the Indian box office has reached 869.80 crores net after 42 days. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna‘s film will comfortably cross the 275 crore mark this weekend, but all eyes are on whether it will create history by debuting in the 900 crore club for Bollywood. Made on a budget of 225 crores, Dhurandhar is a super-duper hit, with impressive 286.6% profits in 6 weeks.

Check out the week-wise box office collection at the Indian box office here:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Total – 869.80 crores

Highest sixth-week collection in Hindi cinema!

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar earned 28.95 crores in the sixth week of its domestic run. It surpassed Stree 2 with 47% higher earnings to score the highest week 6 in the history of Hindi cinema.

Check out the highest sixth-week collections in Hindi cinema (net earnings):

Dhurandhar: 28.95 crores Stree 2: 19.72 crores Chhaava: 15.60 crores Jawan: 10.79 crores Pathaan: 9.02 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 42 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 869.80 crores

ROI – 286.6%

India gross – 1026.36 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Is 268 Crore+ Behind Kalki 2898 AD In Opening Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News