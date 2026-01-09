Prabhas’ much-awaited The RajaSaab witnessed its paid previews yesterday (January 8), and as expected, fans displayed their enthusiasm for their beloved superstar. However, the estimated collection has been quite underwhelming, staying just below that of Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. And compared to Pawan Kalyan’s OG, it lags by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After Radhe Shyam, the latest Tollywood fantasy horror comedy entertainer is Prabhas’ least hyped movie in the post-Baahubali 2 era. Initially, the film generated good pre-release hype, but it didn’t sustain itself due to subpar promotional assets. Additionally, it suffered due to a pre-sales mess. For those who don’t know, Telangana bookings didn’t open as the makers and exhibitors were waiting for hikes in ticket rates from the government. Ultimately, the shows took place at ordinary ticket rates, which impacted the collection.

The RajaSaab fails to surpass Stree 2 in paid previews

As per Sacnilk, The RajaSaab earned an estimated 9.15 crore net at the Indian box office through paid previews held on Thursday. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 10.79 crores. While the number looks good in isolation, it’s not up to the mark considering the star power of Prabhas.

With 9.15 crores, The RajaSaab missed Stree 2 by a small margin. For those who aren’t aware, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer had its paid previews scheduled, which witnessed a solid response and amassed 9.4 crore net.

Misses Pawan Kalyan’s OG by a big margin

Pawan Kalyan’s OG had a massive pre-release buzz, and it enjoyed the benefit of high ticket rates for paid previews. With fans joining the celebration in big numbers, the Tollywood action thriller clocked a record collection of 21 crore net at the Indian box office, registering the highest ever collection for paid previews.

If a comparison is made, the Prabhas starrer made 56.42% less earnings than the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

More about the film

The RajaSaab is helmed by Maruthi and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 400 crores.

