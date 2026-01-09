Hollywood witnessed some of the most anticipated releases in 2025. Among the last releases include Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has now crossed the $300 million mark domestically, but by 2025’s end, it was comparitively behind that mark. A Minecraft Movie has ended 2025 on a winning note, and today, we bring you the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. Scroll below for the deets.

Jason Momoa & Jack Black’s video game adaptation dominates the list!

A Minecraft Movie had been the talk of the town since the announcement, and it did not disappoint at the cinemas. It was the first Hollywood film to cross $900 million milestone worldwide in 2025. It stays at the #1 spot in the domestic top 10 grossers list for the year of 2025. Even after the year ended, no film has been able to dethrone the video game adaptation from the top spot.

Avatar: Fire and Ash fails to break into the top 5 by 2025’s end

Avatar: Fire and Ash, released in mid-December, managed to enter the top 10 grossers of 2025 at the North American box office. Its current collection is $318.7 million, but the film ended the year with $250.3 million collection, and thus it ended up as 2025’s 10th highest-grossing film.

Zootopia 2 has made it to the top 5 highest-grossers of 2025. Some of the biggest and most anticipated films have made it to the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 list in North America. Avatar: Fire and Ash broke into 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list in North America by pushing Captain America: Brave New World out of the list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 at the North American box office

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.2 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $339.6 million Zootopia 2 – $337.9 million Wicked: For Good – $335.4 million [by 2025’s end] Sinners – $279.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $274.2 million How to Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $250.3 million [by 2025’s end]

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Advertisement

[Credit – Box Office Mojo]

Must Read: The Housemaid North America Box Office Day 20: Edges Closer To Beating A 2025 Flop Made At 668% Higher Cost

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News